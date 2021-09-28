'The Voice': Ariana Grande Turns at the Last Second for David Vogel's Cover of Her Song 'Breathin'

Ariana Grande has already heard one of her songs on this season of The Voice, and during Tuesday's Blind Auditions, she got a chance to hear another!

David Vogel, a 23-year-old indie singer and music producer from Valhalla, New York, took the stage to perform his acoustic cover of Ari's 2018 single, "Breathin," putting his rocker rasp on the dance-pop track. While all of the coaches seemed impressed by the cover, there were no chair turns until the last few bars of the song, when Ariana herself hit her button to score David to her team.

"That was so beautiful," she praised. "I loved your take on it. I loved your style. I'm selfishly very happy that I waited until the last second, because now you are mine and mine only. I am very happy about that."

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson also praised David for putting his own spin on the track.

"It's a really smart thing to be able to take songs and make them your own like that," she raved. "'Cause I know that song and it literally took me a minute!"

Ultimately, Ariana was thrilled that she didn't have to put up a fight for David -- especially after losing out to Kelly on singers like Holly Forbes and Gymani, who performed Ari's track, "pov," for her show-stopping Blind Audition.

"David did the scariest thing imaginable, which is singing the artist's song right in front of them," she said. "I think that having a fresh take on a song -- especially one that I've spent so much time with -- was great. I'm happy he's on my team."

ET spoke with the Voice coaches during their press conference ahead of the season 21 premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.