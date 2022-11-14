'The Voice': Blake Shelton Declares Bodie Is Headed for the Finale After Epic Performance

Monday was the first live show of The Voice season 22, but Blake Shelton is pretty sure he's got another championship locked up already!

Team Blake's Bodie, a 29-year-old California native, closed out the night with an incredible performance of Joji's "Glimpse of Us," that left Blake's wife and fellow coach, Gwen Stefani, practically speechless.

"I wasn't expecting that kind of a song out of you," she marveled. "Your voice is so unbelievably good, that you could literally do anything... It was mind-blowing!"

As for his coach, Blake told the cameras that he wished everyone at home could hear the way the studio audience was cheering for Bodie.

"The effect that you have on people... If the idea was for your to honor your family with that performance, I think you did it," he raved, adding, "I'll see you in the finale!"

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John Legend admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they were working hard to make sure The Cowboy doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!