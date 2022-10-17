'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Spanked by Gwen Stefani After a Major Steal

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have so far survived their first season of The Voice as a married couple, but all that might change after Monday's Battle Rounds!

Gwen had a tough call on her hands after pairing up Jay Allen and Cara Brindisi for a cover of "Leather and Lace" by Stevie Nicks and Don Henley. Both singers nailed the performance, leaving Gwen to reluctantly choose Cara as the winner. But when she almost immediately pressed her button to save Jay as well -- she found herself facing off against her hubby!

"I was gonna use my steal, I just was waiting for a perfect zinger," Blake teased as to why he took so long to hit his button.

"I'm shaking," Gwen replied. "I'm so mad!"

When host Carson Daly -- who fellow coach John Legend pointed out, officiated the couple's wedding -- asked if Gwen's anger would "carry over to the home," Blake had to call a time out.

"Stop it, what are you doing?" he protested. "Can I say something before you get me divorced?"

After pleading his case, it turned out that Blake did have a leg to stand on when trying to steal. Looking for guidance in the country music world, Jay ended up choosing to leave Gwen and join Team Blake.

"My actual husband stabbed me in the back!" Gwen said in disbelief. "Blake is gonna pay for that one later."

"The good news is I got Jay, the bad news is I might have to go through some marriage counseling," her husband added, after his wife playfully spanked him in retaliation.

Later in the show, Gwen was still seething, and Camila Cabello offered to let her sleep over for a girls' night to get away from her traitorous hubby.

"I'm mortified, actually," Gwen said, accepting the offer. "That happened on TV, and so, we'll see what happens."

Earlier in the night, there was another cute Blake and Gwen moment as Team Camila's Ava Lynn and Orlando Mendez teamed up for a country-fied version of Elton John's "Rocket Man." The combo of the young blonde pop singer and cowboy hat-wearing country crooner had Gwen seeing double.

"I was sitting here thinking, is that what me and you look like when we sing together?" she asked Blake.

"In my mind, we do," he replied with a laugh.

When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"

But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."

As for Blake, he was playing it cool and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!