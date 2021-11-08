'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Wendy Moten Is the Most Deserving Singer He's Ever Coached

The Voice kicked off the season 21 live shows on Monday, with incredible performances from the top 20 singers. However, they may have saved the best for last with Team Blake Shelton's Wendy Moten, who brought the house down with her rendition of "I Will Always Love You," earning a standing ovation from all four coaches.

"I'm gonna say this, and I'm probably gonna catch a lot of heat for it, but I don't care," Blake raved of the performance. "I've been doing this show for 21 seasons, as a a coach, and there is nobody that I want this more for, ever, than you. You deserve this."

Kelly Clarkson agreed, noting, "You are so gifted. That is such a big song, and don't think I missed that little run that you did... You are so incredible, it's insane if you don't make the finale."

The defending champion from season 20, Blake certainly has the clout to help Wendy towards the season 21 finale, though all of the returning coaches admitted that they're looking over their shoulder at first-timer Ariana Grande.

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer during The Voice'spreseason press conference. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.