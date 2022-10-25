'The Voice': Blake Shelton Wants a 'Do-Over' After a Technical Issue During a Battle Round Performance

A minor technical issue on Tuesday's The Voice had coach Blake Shelton hoping for a do-over!

The final episode of the season 22 Battle Rounds featured Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood pitted against husband-and-wife duo The Dryes for a performance of Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road." But things got off to a bit of a rocky start for the makeshift trio, and the coaches seemed to notice right away during their critiques.

New coach Camila Cabello wondered, "Is it just me, or was the tempo-"

"Completely out of pocket in the beginning of the song," Blake agreed. "But they caught up."

All three singers said the issue was due to them not being able to hear in their monitors, but the coaches all seemed to agree that the performance only suffered briefly.

"As the performance was going on, it just kept getting better and better," Gwen Stefani praised.

"You know, this pocket thing, I wish we could have a do-over," Blake admitted when his time came, joking, "I've been texting with the legal department, apparently that's a no-go."

"But it happened, and you were able to recover," he continued. "Kudos to you guys for being veterans and powering on through it."

Ultimately, Blake did pick Brice as the winner of the Battle, however, he chose to use his save on The Dryes, so all three singers will be moving on to the Three-Way Knockouts.

"Let's have a do-over!" he said to the married pair as he congratulated them on stage.

Later, to the cameras, Blake shared, "If there's anything I can do to give someone a second chance, then I'm gonna do that, and that's why I used my save."

Check out the full performance below:

okay yes we would declare this Bryce Leatherwood and @thedryesmusic battle literally impossible pic.twitter.com/oRBhueoole — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 26, 2022

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John Legend admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!