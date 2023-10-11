'The Voice': Britney Spears Sends Special Shout-Out to Friend and Backup Dancer Willie Gomez

Willie Gomez impressed the coaches during his Blind Audition on Tuesday's episode of The Voice -- plus, he got a special boost of star power from a famous friend!

Prior to pursuing his musical dreams on The Voice, Willie performed as a background dancer for A-list stars like Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, and Britney Spears -- who sent a special good luck shout-out to her friend!

"Willie is a dancer of mine, and not only is he a great dancer, but he is an amazing singer," Britney raved in the clip. "I'm sending all my kisses to you. Love you!"

As proof of their friendship, Gomez's Instagram page includes plenty of pics with Brit, including one of them dancing together at her June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari!

Willie's A-list shout-out certainly didn't hurt his performance, as his rendition of Manuel Turizo's "La Bachata" earned him a four-chair turn. Gwen Stefani turned early, wowed by his voice, followed by Reba McEntire, John Legend and Niall Horan.

"I thought I had you!" Gwen lamented as the other chairs turned after her, to which Willie assures, "You still have me!"

Her fellow coaches teased her for flirting with the handsome singer -- with Niall pretending to text Blake Shelton to tattle on his wife -- but Gwen was serious about landing Willie on her team.

"I really think that you're super gifted, super talented," she told him. "I would love to work with you."

"What a performance!" Niall agreed, praising Willie's stage presence and "full voice."

"You can do all the things you need to do to be a big star... It sounded like, oh, I can hear this guy making a record that would be huge," John added, noting how massively popular Latin music is around the world. "It is pop music in a lot of ways."

Despite his earlier flirtation with Gwen, it was John's speech that seemed to win Willie over, and he chose to be the latest four-chair turn to join Team Legend.

"I don't know what else I could have done," Gwen lamented as John celebrated his "leyenda" status. "He's really good."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.