'The Voice' Coaches Are Already Tired of Hearing About Blake Shelton's Final Season (Exclusive)

In case you haven't heard, it's Blake Shelton's final season on The Voice!

"I've mentioned it a couple of times," the country star joked with ET's Cassie DiLaura when he and fellow season 23 coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper sat down to talk about the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition.

"I mentioned it in the Blinds, because you gotta remember, every artist that comes up there didn't hear what we said the last time," Blake clarified. "So I just wanted [everyone] to be aware, that this is going to be my last season. In case you didn't know that."

"So all 80 people that auditioned are aware," Kelly added with an eye roll.

Joking aside, the talk show host admitted she was excited to return to The Voice this season, and be a part of The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," she shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, Kelly insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they're ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

While Niall comes into the competition with the bonus of a massive social media presence -- the former One Direction singer boasts over 30 million followers on Instagram -- he said his goal was to be able to "nurture" the young talent who are going through a similar process that he did while getting his start on The X Factor UK.

"I know exactly what it's like to be [on a show like this], especially for the younger ones," he shared. "Like, I was on that show when I was 16, so I know exactly how it feels... I just want to nurture them a little bit and kind of make sure [they] enjoy it. I think that's the biggest thing for me."

The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.