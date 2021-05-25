'The Voice' Crowns Season 20 Winner

The Voice has crowned its season 20 champion!

After weeks of Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockout Rounds and show-stopping live performances, the singing competition was down to the Top 5, and on Tuesday's live finale, the newest Voice champion (and, of course, their winning coach) was announced.

And the winner is.... Cam Anthony, from Team Blake!

He finished ahead of Team Kelly's Kenzie Wheeler in second place, Team Blake's Jordan Matthew Young in third place, Team Nick's Rachel Mac in fourth place and Team Legend's Victor Solomon in fifth place.

The win, Blake's eighth Voice victory, extends his record as the winningest coach in the history of the competition -- and the unlikely pair shared an ecstatic hug as confetti rained down around them.

Cam wowed the coaches all season, starting with his stunning Blind Audition performance of Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down," which led to a crucial block of hopeful coach John Legend by Nick Jonas. But Cam chose a different direction, following his mother's wishes and teaming up with Blake Shelton, who showered the young performer with praise all season long.

"You have delivered every time you stand on this stage," Blake marveled after Cam's Top 17 performance of Hozier's "Take Me to Church." "I've never had more people asking me about an artist on my team, in 20 seasons of doing this show. You could be the first superstar that we launch off this show."

Cam's performance of Cynthia Erivo's Harriet anthem, "Stand Up," had Blake doubling down during Monday's finale, with a performance so moving, it even motivated his coach to "try and get serious for a second" about the talent he saw in the 19-year-old Philadelphia native.

"On my 20th season, God put this young man in my life on The Voice that may change everything for this show," Blake said. "I want people out there to know that the only thing bigger than Cam's talent is his heart and his mind."

As for his future musical plans, Cam told reporters following last week's semi-finals that he's ready for "even bigger stages," noting that he's got dreams of one day performing on the GRAMMYs.

"We're working towards some amazing things," he shared. "I'm hoping to release an album, trying to work on some really amazing things."

For Cam, who found viral fame at a young age, but struggled to get his career off the ground, his success on The Voice has been about finding some hard-earned "validation" as an artist.

"To be able to know that I can be myself onstage and I can be received in this way has been such an amazing and validating experience," he shared. "I'm grateful."

The Voice will return later this year with season 21 -- featuring new coach Ariana Grande!