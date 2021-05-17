'The Voice': Dana Monique, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon Get Groovy in Soulful Trio Performance

Monday marked the semi-finals on season 20 of The Voice, and three of the Top 9's most soulful singers teamed up for an amazing trio performance!

Team Legend's Pia Renee and Victor Solomon and Team Nick's Dana Monique joined forces on Monday's live show, performing "Shining Star" by Earth Wind & Fire.

"What I do love about the song is the soulfulness of it," Victor shared.

"We ready to just, sign our faces off with these harmonies," Pia agreed. "Y'all 'bout to get all the church kid in every last one of us."

As for their performance, Dana joked, "I don't really do much dancing, but I know we're gonna, 'cause Victor's always [dancing]."

The trio definitely got their funk on when they took the stage, complete with show-stopping vocals, coordinated choreography, and groovy ensembles. Watch the whole trio performance below!

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!