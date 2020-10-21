'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Jokes She Needs to 'See My Therapist' Over a '90s Rock Song

Everyone has songs that are tough to listen to after a bad breakup, and for Gwen Stefani, there's a whole genre of music that can bring back some unpleasant memories.

On Tuesday's The Voice, the coaches continued with the season 19 Blind Auditions, though Gwen got particularly tripped up by a performance from Aaron Scott, a 36-year-old father of three from Wisconsin, who delivered a growling, pitch-perfect rendition of "Hemorrhaage (In My Hands)" by Fuel.

Fellow coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend turned their chairs, hoping to land Aaron on their teams, but Gwen -- who was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale from 2002-16 -- didn't have much to say.

"I gotta be honest, some of those '90s songs are like a trigger for me," she admitted. "I probably have to go see my therapist after that, thank you."

"Bad relationships?" John guessed.

"I will just pass it over to Kelly [Clarkson], and I will take a drink," Gwen deferred with a laugh.

Thankfully, the No Doubt frontwoman has found love -- and musical success -- in the country world, teaming up with boyfriend Blake. The pair recently celebrated Gwen's first No. 1 country song with their duet, "Nobody But You." "Have you seen me on the country charts?" she cheekily asked one Voice contestant on Monday's premiere.

And while the couple has wasted no time sparring over several singers, Blake said ahead of this season that he was of course thrilled to welcome Gwen back to The Voice.

"Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," Blake shared. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," Gwen agreed. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

"Maybe the reason there's so much talent is that a lot of people are kind of paused and they get to kind of, you know, follow the dream in a way they didn't get to because maybe they're working or they were in school," she added. "I think there's kind of a different kind of group of people this time because of the opportunity that we are all paused in the world right now."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.