'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Reveals Her 'Dream' Duet With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time going head-to-head on this season of The Voice -- their first time coaching together on the show since tying the knot -- and on Monday's show, they had to face off over another musical married couple!

As the Blind Auditions continued, Katelyn and Derek Drye -- a country duo known as The Dryes -- took the stage for a rendition of the beloved Kenny Rogers-Dolly Parton duet "Islands in the Stream" that wowed Blake and Gwen, leading to an unexpected revelation from Gwen.

"That song would be my dream, if Blake and I could do that song together some day," the No Doubt singer revealed. Her hubby was quick to agree to the proposed duet, but had to throw an NSFW dad joke in for good measure

"I can speak from experience, there's no better way to duet than if you're... doing it," he teased, earning an eye-roll from his wife.

"I think you guys gotta pick Gwen just for that," John Legend chimed in, teasing the couple as he added, "You're gonna break them up by forcing them to fight over you."

Ultimately, the duo chose to join Team Blake -- though that likely means they'll get to spend just as much time with Gwen.

"I think it's the first time in Voice history that a married couple were trying to get another married couple onto their team," Blake quipped as he celebrated the win. "That just shows you, 22 seasons of The Voice, you never know what's gonna happen."

"I think it's really fun to go head-to-head with Blake. I think it's fun to do anything with Blake!" Gwen added, admitting, "But I'm a little bummed I didn't get them."

That wasn't the first time in the episode that Blake and Gwen's fellow coaches were forced to take sides. Despite her burgeoning bestie-ship with Gwen, newbie coach Camila Cabello pointed singer Cara Brindisi toward Team Blake after he and his wife both turned their chairs for her performance of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

"Somebody that likes to tell stories, sounds like a Blake kind of girl!" Camila noted, much to Gwen's shock.

"No loyalty on this show," John chimed in, also taking a side. "Gwen, I'm supporting you in this."

"I agree with everything Camila is saying," Blake teased.

When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"

But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John Legend joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."

As for Blake, he was playing it cool, and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!