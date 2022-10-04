'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Is a 'Jerk' For Quizzing Her on Country Music

The competition between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on season 22 of The Voice is starting to get personal!

The married pair duked it out once again during Tuesday's Blind Auditions when 19-year-old Austin Montgomery wowed them with his performance of Hank Williams' "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You)," earning chair turns from Gwen, Blake and first-time coach Camila Cabello.

Gwen was blown away by Austin's old-school tone and he assured her that he's an "old soul," who listens mostly to "everybody that everybody's grandpa would know."

This opened the door for "Abuelo Blake," as Camila calls him, to quiz his fellow coaches on their country music knowledge.

"Austin, I think it would be very important for you to ask the three of us who sings that song you just performed," he teased. "At least one of us knows who wrote and sang that song."

"What a jerk," Gwen fired back. However, there was no love lost, and ultimately, the No Doubt singer ended up endorsing her husband to Austin -- at least over Camila.

"This is your career," she told the young performer. "That man right there, he loves what you do... Like, I wanna coach you, but I want to be real."

Ultimately, Austin went with his gut, and Gwen's, choosing to join Team Blake. As he walked off stage, Gwen congratulated Blake, saying, "He belongs with you, he does."

When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"

But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John Legend joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."

As for Blake, he was playing it cool and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!