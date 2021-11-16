'The Voice': John Legend and His Team Bring the House Down With 'Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing' Performance

The Voice season 21 is down to the Top 11, but first, it was time for some show-stopping performances!

John Legend and his Top 13 team members -- Shadale, Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti -- took the stage during Tuesday's live results show and brought the house down with their performance of "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing."

The team was classily clad in all black and white, stunned on the soulful track's vocal runs and harmonized brilliantly, getting the other coaches on their feet for a standing ovation.

Following Monday's live Top 13 performances, John and Kelly Clarkson spoke with ET about Kelly's advantage in the season 21 live shows. After Hailey won the first Instant Save of the season last week, Team Kelly has a genuine leg up in the competition, with four singers remaining on her team, while John, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande each only have three.

Not only that, but two of the Top 13 singers on other teams -- Team Legend's Jershika Maple and Team Ariana's Holly Forbes -- were originally Team Kelly before getting stolen in the Battle and Knockout Rounds!

"There are some seasons when I end up with so many great singers that I get nervous about it, and you have to let some go to other teams," Kelly told ET.

Though she definitely has a serious competitive drive, the performer and talk show host admitted, "I honestly don't care if Holly were to come back and beat me on Ariana's team or Jershika were to come back and beat me on John's team. We're all artists, we want them to thrive."

"Frankly that means you won the blinds," John noted. "Because that means that your team was so stacked with amazing people that they've lasted on the show no matter what team they were on."

Follow along with ET during season 21 to see performances from the Top 13 singers and learn how to vote for your favorites!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.