'The Voice': Kane Brown to Mentor Team Blake Shelton in Season 19 (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton will have some major country star power on his side this season on The Voice!

ET exclusively announced on Monday that Kane Brown will be the Battle Round mentor for Team Blake -- fulfilling a longtime dream for the "Worldwide Beautiful" singer.

"My dream -- and nobody knows this -- was to always try out for The Voice and be on Blake Shelton's team," Brown told ET of the full-circle moment. "I'm just so grateful to be here."

Season 19 will, of course, look a little different at The Voice amid the coronavirus pandemic. The blind audition rounds will take place with a "virtual audience" of fans watching from home -- which Shelton said created a "new dynamic" for the coaches, as they were able to listen to the hopeful performers without any crowd noise.

"We're able to hear the artists in a way that we've never heard before -- and we're able to hear the insults coming from the other coaches in a way that we've never heard them before," he joked. "They're really cutting through."

While Shelton teased that even his socially distanced proximity to rival coach Kelly Clarkson isn't "far enough," and assured fans that "all the coaches came to win this season," he did offer a rare moment of sincerity as well, admitting that he and his fellow coaches were excited to be a "comforting presence" for fans and viewers in a tumultuous year. And, of course, he's more than happy about welcoming back girlfriend Gwen Stefani as a fellow coach this season.

"Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," Shelton shared. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

The Voice season 19 premieres Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

