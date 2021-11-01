'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Is Overwhelmed by Emotion After Shadale's Knockout Performance

It was the last night of Knockouts on season 21 of The Voice, and things definitely got emotional!

During Monday's performances, two Team Legend singers took the stage for moving performances that impressed the coaches in a big way.

First up was Samara Brown, who earned praise for her tone and resonance on her cover of Tina Turner's "Simply the Best."

"I love seeing you as an artist perform like how you would at a show," Ariana Grande raved of the upbeat rendition. "I was like, I'll be there!"

"I loved the soul and the sexiness you put on the song," coach John Legend agreed. "You were incredible...It was a flawless performance and I love working with you."

Shadale also brought the house down with a heartfelt performance of Shontelle's "Impossible" that left both the singer and Kelly Clarkson in tears.

"Give me a minute, 'cause that was, woo- That was really well done," Kelly marveled, as she composed herself.

"It's such an important thing in the Knockouts to show us who you are and what you're feeling," she told Shadale, welling up again. "It's really hard to tap into your emotions and still be able to carry the song... It was just such a perfect song choice, and I obviously connected with your message."

Blake Shelton also praised the Douglasville, Georgia, native for using her emotion to take the performance "from great to exceptional. There's no denying that, we all felt it."

"It was really beautiful and really moving," Ariana agreed.

As for her coach, John likened Shadale's performance to seeing Mary J. Blige in concert, a high honor.

"She talks about her struggles, and you feel her emotion coming through everything that she does, and I think that's what we felt today," he explained. "I think vocally, you gave your best performance that you've given, and the thing that made it break through was the emotion."

But, John pointed out, "You're being compared with Samara, who I think is one of the best vocalists on this show."

Ultimately, John went against his initial plans and chose Shadale to win the Knockout and move on to next week's live shows.

"This was so difficult," he admitted to the cameras. "Shadale made every coach feel everything she was communicating. She won this Knockout by being connected to the song, and I'm very curious to see how she taps into that in the following rounds."

"I think that's the beautiful thing about music is that you never know when something's gonna hit you or move you," Kelly agreed. "Shadale, like, shook me."

As the Knockouts wrap up and season 21 of The Voice heads to the live shows, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more in the video below.