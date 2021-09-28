'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Nearly Falls Out of Her Chair When The Cunningham Sisters Pick Her Team

It was a night of shocking wins for Kelly Clarkson on The Voice!

Tuesday's Blind Auditions started off by revealing the results of Monday's cliffhanger. After showcasing her stunning vocals on Elton John's "Rocket Man," Holly Forbes shocked the coaches by going against her daughter's wishes and picking Kelly over Ariana Grande.

However, an even bigger surprise was in store for Kelly at the end of the night. The Cunningham Sisters -- 15-year-old Maci and 14-year-old Marie -- impressed the coaches and the audience with their harmonies on Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin's gospel hit, "Never Alone."

The sisters got chair turns from Kelly and John Legend, and after revealing that they sang in church in John's home state of Ohio, Kelly thought she had lost all chance at landing them on her team. "Sorry, Kelly," Blake Shelton joked.

However, she made her pitch anyway, telling Maci and Marie, "You have so much in common with John, right? But you're here to learn new stuff."

"I'm probably gonna lose anyway, so I'm just gonna go all in," Kelly added, offering the sisters early coaching advice. "Y'all both have amazing voices. On your own, you could have careers... But one thing I did notice was it wasn't perfectly in sync. You have to learn how to blend, and to let the other shine in moments. And I am really good at that."

Ultimately, the strategy paid off, as the sisters announced they were joining Team Kelly, causing their new coach to nearly fall out of her chair!

"I was shocked that The Cunningham Sisters picked me. I was so excited," she told the cameras. "I'm just really excited about going through songs with them."

"I thought I had an in with them," John lamented. "Maybe I never had a chance!"

ET spoke with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of the premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana Grande's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.