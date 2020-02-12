'The Voice' Season 19: The Top 9 Revealed -- Who Won the Instant Save?

The live shows are here on The Voice season 19 -- which means the competition is heating up!

Monday night kicked off the lives, with performances from the Top 17 hopefuls, and now coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are done sending people home -- viewer voting will determine which of the singers will get to move on to the finals and eventually compete for the season 19 crown.

The Top 9 were revealed on Tuesday -- with the top vote-getter from each team, one coach's save from each team and one Instant Save winner from all the remaining competitors.

Fans can vote for their favorite singers this season, by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, you can also vote using Google Assistant on your phone or Nest device: Just say "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."

Here's a look Top 9 Finalists!

TEAM KELLY

America's Save: DeSz

Kelly's Save: Cami Clune

TEAM GWEN

America's Save: Carter Rubin

Gwen's Save: Ben Allen

TEAM BLAKE

America's Save: Ian Flanigan

Blake's Save: Jim Ranger

TEAM LEGEND

America's Save: John Holiday

John's Save: Tamara Jade

THE WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

The Instant Save competitors were the remaining artists on each team who got the highest number of votes on Monday. Competing for the last remaining spot in the competition were: Team Kelly's Tanner Gomes, Team Gwen's Payge Turner, Team Blake's Worth the Wait, and Team Legend's Bailey Rae.

And the winner is...

Bailey Rae!

This gives John Legend a one-up on the other coaches as The Voice heads towards the finals, with the Top 9 set to compete again next wee!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. This week, check out The Voice Holiday Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 8pm PT/ET on NBC.