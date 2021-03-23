'The Voice': See the Final Team Rosters for Season 20!

Following Monday's final Blind Auditions, The Voice's season 20 teams are locked and loaded!

Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas made their final chair turns, filling the last spots on their teams as the show heads into Battle Rounds next week, and towards a season 20 champion.

Interestingly enough, there isn't a reigning champ on the coaches' panel this season, as Gwen Stefani won her first-ever title in season 19 with young crooner Carter Rubin. However, when Nick returned for this season, he took Gwen's spot -- finding a new chair and a new strategy after making the finals in season 18 with talented performer Thunderstorm Artis.

"[I'm] just kinda taking the stakes down a notch and encouraging them to enjoy the ride, have fun, and even for me try to learn something along the way from each one of them," he shared. "It's just about having fun... This is meant to be an amazing journey for them, you know, regardless of the outcome. There's one winner, sure, but the journey that we all go on together, collectively, is what really matters."

"I think people love the repartee, the camaraderie, the rivalries that we have with each other, even though they're friendly rivalries," John agreed. "So, to not only help these singers do their best work, but also just get a little bragging rights and get a little edge... it's a lot of fun to watch us compete with each other."

But first, it's time for the teammates to compete against one another in the Battle Rounds. Check out the full team rosters below and prepare yourself for next week's showdowns!

TEAM NICK

Dana Monique

Andrew Marshall

Raine Stern

Devan Blake Jones

Zae Romeo

Rachel Mac

Bradley Sinclair

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Lindsay Joan

Awari

TEAM KELLY

Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward

Ryleigh Modig

Gihanna Zoe

Gean Garcia

Anna Grace

Halley Greg

JD Casper

Savanna Woods

Ainae

TEAM LEGEND

Christine Cain

Victor Solomon

Ciana Pelekai

Deion Warren

Pia Renee

Durell Anthony

Rio Doyle

Carolina Rial

Zania Alaké

Denisha Dalton

TEAM BLAKE

Cam Anthony

Pete Mroz

Savanna Chestnut

Ethan Lively

Connor Christian

Avery Roberson

Aaron Konzelman

Emma Caroline

Jordan Matthew Young

Keegan Ferrell

The Voice airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!