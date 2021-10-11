'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Girl Named Tom and Kinsey Rose Get a Standing Ovation in First Battle of Season 21

It's the first night of Battle Rounds on season 21 of The Voice -- and the coaches are already eager to make their steals!

In a sneak peek at the first battle of the night, Team Kelly's sibling trio, Girl Named Tom, and country singer Kinsey Rose team up to cover Eagles' arrangement of "Seven Bridges Road."

The four-part harmonies have the coaches stunned and Kelly Clarkson celebrating. "I'm so proud that you're on my team," she raves to the group. "It's such a special thing for me."

John Legend calls the performance "inspiring and beautiful," noting, "This is the kind of thing people pay lots of money to experience." John adds that he is more "musically connected" with Girl Named Tom, but calls out Kinsey as the best soloist of the four.

"You four need to be singing together all the time," Blake Shelton raves. "They pay me to pick people, but I don't care. I'll take a pay cut, I'm not gonna say. It's too good."

To Kinsey, Blake notes that, "In terms of winning this show, you're definitely somebody I would think about if I was Kelly, because you have so much character in your voice."

Ariana Grande, however, admits that she is leaning "slightly, in the direction of Girl Named Tom."

However, the decision is Kelly's alone to make! "This whole thing is about strategy sometimes, so we're just getting in there!" she exclaims when faced with the difficult decision of which artist or group to keep on her team. "I'm so nervous."

"There's gonna be some stealing!" John warns.

Watch the full battle in the video below!

As the Battle Rounds kick off, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.

Ahead of season 21, John, Kelly and Blake placed a target on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh during their preseason press conference. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.