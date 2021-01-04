'The Voice': Snoop Dogg Is the Season 20 Mega Mentor!

The Voice has named its season 20 Mega Mentor!

Rap legend Snoop Dogg will be joining the singing competition show this season, helping coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas advise their performers as they compete in the Knockout Rounds, beginning on April 19.

Snoop is the first rapper to ever serve as a mentor on The Voice, and, as a producer and performer, will offer a fresh perspective as the Mega Mentor during the Knockouts -- in which artists are once again paired against a teammate, but select their own song to perform individually.

He'll also help coach the four singers saved during the Battle Rounds as they prepare for the 4-Way Knockout, competing for the last spot in the live shows -- check out ET's Voice results coverage to keep track of all your favorite season 20 singers.

Snoop shared the news on Twitter, promising fans that the announcement wasn't an April Fool's prank: "This is not a joke.... Excited to join The Voice as this season's mega mentor!!"

As The Voice kicked off its 20th season earlier this year, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.