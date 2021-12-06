'The Voice' Top 8 Performances: Watch Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom and More!

The Voice season 21 semifinals are here -- and it's time to vote for the artists you want to see in the finale!

On Monday, each of the Top 8 singers are taking the stage for brand new live performances, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's season 21 finale. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will continue on to next week's shows.

At the start of this week, defending champion Blake has gained the season 21 advantage, with three singers remaining in the competition. Team Kelly and Team Legend have two apiece, while Team Ariana is down to her final competitor.

Check out all of the Top 8 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM ARIANA

Jim and Sasha Allen

'90s Duet - Jim and Sasha Allen & Team Blake's Lana Scott

TEAM LEGEND

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

'90s Duet - Jershika Maple & Joshua Vacanti

TEAM BLAKE

Lana Scott

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

'90s Duet - Wendy Moten & Paris Winningham

'90s Duet - Lana Scott & Team Ariana's Jim and Sasha Allen

TEAM KELLY

Hailey Mia

Girl Named Tom

'90s Duet - Hailey Mia & Girl Named Tom

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!