'The Voice' Winner Carter Rubin on Album Plans, Musical Inspirations and Coach Gwen Stefani

He wowed the coaches all season with his impressive vocals and mature stage presence, and on Tuesday, Carter Rubin was crowned the season 19 winner of The Voice -- and the first ever from Team Gwen Stefani!

Carter won the NBC singing competition over Team Blake's Jim Ranger after wowing Voice fans and coaches all season -- from his powerful Blind Audition performance of Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" to his covers of Mariah Carey's "Hero" and The Muppets' "Rainbow Connection" that brought Stefani to tears.

In the finale, he took the stage to perform a stunning cover of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" and an original single, "Up From Here," before teaming up with Gwen on her holiday duet, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

"I'm so happy for you," his coach raved. "You're unbelievable, you're just so calm, and it feels like you're just meant to be doing this, and I know that America's gonna see that tonight."

Prior to the finale, Rubin took to Instagram to thank his family, fans and supporters for rooting him on all season.

"What an insane ride it’s been," he wrote. "To all of my #Rubies i can’t possibly thank you enough for supporting me, voting for me, and following my journey throughout this incredible experience. if covid didn’t exist, i would hug each and every one of you."

"And to my phenomenal coach @gwenstefani, you’re not only an excellent coach, you’re a really awesome human. thank you for always believing in me and helping me boost my confidence. i seriously could not be more grateful for you. whatever happens tonight, i already feel like a winner by getting to this point. one last thanks to everyone who made this experience the time of my life."

Earlier in the season Carter spoke with reporters about his time on the show and his future musical plans, saying his experience on The Voice has been "the time of my life" and he already felt like a winner.

"I've made so many new friends -- a lot of role models that I can look up to," he noted. "I made a partnership with Gwen, she's an incredible coach and incredible mentor. She gives the most amazing advice... I went in with an open mind, just wanting to soak up anything I could, and it's just been amazing."

"I'm just really, really blessed and lucky and thankful to be here. My family and friends are cheering me on from back home and that makes me really happy."

Though he was the season's youngest finalist, Carter is already making big plans for his future, writing songs and looking forward to getting in the recording booth and performing concerts for his growing legion of fans.

As for an upcoming album, he said he hopes to emulate male singer-songwriters who have seen success on the pop charts in recent years, naming Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes as some of the artists he admires.

"I love the music they put out there, and they've definitely inspired some of my songwriting," Carter said. "I want to go in the studio, record that and put it out for people to hear."

The Voice will return for season 20 in 2021 on NBC. See more from Carter's impressive run in the video below.