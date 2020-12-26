The Warmest Winter Coats for Snowy Weather

We're officially in the winter months as we round out 2020, and right now is a great time to shop for a warm winter coat. And with after-Christmas and end-of-the-year sales happening at so many of our favorite retailers, you might even pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks.

Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will do the job in keeping you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.

To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered seven of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia and more.

Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.

The North Face Arctic Waterproof 550-Fill-Power Down Parka is a winter staple. The bestselling waterproof and windproof coat, which goes down to the thigh, is insulated with 550-fill Goose Down for maximum warmth. It has both hook-and-loop and front zip closures, along with an adjustable hood with removable faux fur trim, handwarmer pockets and ribbed knit cuffs.

Designed for Canadian winters (that means teeth-chattering cold), the Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka is made from waterproof fabric and insulated with 600-fill power goose down. The parka also has snappable side slits, zip-up hood, zippered pockets and interior straps that let you wear the parka like a backpack if you need to take it off -- genius.

The Everlane The Re:Down Military Parka is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek, military-inspired style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. The outer shell is also made from recycled fabric, acquired from 36 recycled bottles.

If you want to spend less than $150 on a winter coat, look no further than the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket -- the viral sensation available on Amazon. The affordable down winter jacket with hood has a soft wooly interior, multiple oversize zip pockets and extendable sides.

Great for city commuters, the water-repellent Athleta Downtown Parka, made from recycled polyester, will protect you from brisk winds thanks to the lightweight and breathable FeatherDry down. The puffy design comes with side zippers on the hem, adjustable hood, internal and external zip pockets and internal collar with snap closure to keep the neck warm.

If you're looking to splurge on the ultimate winter coat, the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka is a great investment you'll wear forever. The warmest parka in Patagonia's collection, this parka boasts a two-layer design that's detachable, making it easy to adapt the coat for whatever weather you may face. It's insulated with 700-fill down and the durable water repellent finish can withstand a snowstorm. It also has a full-coverage hood and external and internal pockets.

The Super Puff from Aritzia is a frigid weather favorite among fashion girls and celebs alike. The super warm puffer coat is engineered to keep you warm in temperatures down to -40°C and -40°F. The long version means serious business with 700+ power goose down fill. The fashionable, high-gloss fabric is water-repellent and wind-resistant. The coat comes with removable hood, dual zipper, lined pockets, side vents and thumbhole cuffs.

