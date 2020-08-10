'The West Wing' Cast Reunite for Special Episode: Watch the Powerful Trailer

The West Wing cast is back together.

The original stars of NBC's beloved political drama have reunited for the first time in 17 years for a special theatrical performance of the iconic season 3 episode, "Hartsfield's Landing," which drops as a special episode Thursday, Oct. 15 on HBO Max, and the first trailer reveals that no time has passed.

Series stars Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Maloney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford are all smiles as they greet each other on stage for the first time, all following COVID-19 protocols by wearing face shields or face masks. Sterling K. Brown, whom creator Aaron Sorkin previously expressed interest working with, steps in to play Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, who was originally played by the late John Spencer.

In one moment in the trailer, which also offers sneak peeks at the produced special, Lowe and Sheen bump elbows as they say hello to each other. Brown and Janney bump butts as Sheen watches from afar in the background, laughing at the light-hearted moment.

"Hartsfield's Landing" originally aired Feb. 27, 2002, and centers on President Josiah Bartlet (Sheen) engaging speech writers Sam Seaborn (Lowe) and Toby Ziegler (Schiff) in chess matches as he strategizes Chinese war games. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman (Whitford) worries over 42 votes in a New Hampshire primary and press secretary C.J. Cregg (Janney) and presidential aide Charlie Young (Hill) attempt to one-up each other in a prank war.

HBO Max

The special reunion, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, will raise awareness and support for the non-profit, non-partisan organization, When We All Vote, co-chaired by Michelle Obama, and its mission, which is to increase participation in every election in America. Expect guest appearances from Obama, former President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Avett Brothers will close out the presentation with a special performance.

"What did I miss?" President Barlet says to the press corps in the opening moments of the trailer. Watch the powerful promo for The West Wing special below.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote drops Thursday, Oct. 15 on HBO Max.

