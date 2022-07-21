'The Wheel of Time' Scores Early Season 3 Renewal

The Wheel of Time isn't going anywhere. The Prime Video fantasy saga, based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novels, has been renewed for a third season, it was announced Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con.

During the panel with cast and creatives, a sprawling sizzle reel featuring behind-the-scenes footage of season 2 also debuted.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner, in a statement. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

“We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “Season 1 resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

“Initially, people around the globe fell in love with Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time books and now thanks to Rafe Judkins and his incredible team that epic world has vividly been brought to life on Prime Video,” said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television in a joint statement. “We are so pleased to be able to continue the journey and deliver this remarkable story to fans around the world. Sony Pictures Television is proud to continue its partnership with Amazon Studios as we move toward season 3.”

The Wheel of Time, which debuted its first season last November, follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization, the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. The ensemble includes Daniel Henney, who plays Lan Mandragoran; Zoë Robins, who plays Nynaeve al'Meara; Madeleine Madden, who plays Egwene al'Vere; Josha Stradowski, who plays Rand al'Thor; and Marcus Rutherford, who plays Perrin Aybara.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

See below for more ofEntertainment Tonight's ongoing coverage of Comic-Con 2022, including the daily schedule and biggest highlights of the weekend.