'The White Lotus' Takes Home Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

After becoming the second most nominated series of the 2021-22 TV season, The White Lotus took home the trophy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The surprise HBO hit beat out other major programs, including Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna and Pam & Tommy.

Mike White, the creator, writer and director of the HBO series, took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where he accepted the award on the entire creative team and cast's behalf.

"I forgot to thank HBO in my other speeches. Casey, Nora, I love you, sorry I know it's unconditional love, but sorry," White said before handing it over to executive producer David Bernad.

"Mike and I have been talking about the show for over 15 years. It took the shared vision and unwavering trust of Casey Bloys, and Nora Skinner to bring it to light," Bernad said. "Thank you so much. And to all the other incredible talented people at HBO, we are so lucky to be a part your family."

He continued, "To our exceptional cast and crew, you showed up every day in the midst of global uncertainty, away from loved ones, and gave your heart, soul, and passion to the show. We came together as a community to try to make something special. It was through this collective effort we're standing here. We share this with the entire White Lotus family.

Before finishing his speech, Bernad had a special message for his dad and his mom -- who happened to be his date at Monday night's awards show.

"To Mom and Dad," he added, "thank you for your unconditional love and lifetime of sacrifice and I hope you finally forgive me for not being a doctor. Thank you."

In total, the series was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, with several of them going to its sprawling ensemble cast, including Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett and others.

Meanwhile, the series has been renewed for a second season, which has been dubbed The White Lotus: Sicily, with Coolidge returning for the second installment. She’ll be joined by series newcomers Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander and several others.

"To be brought into that family… it’s everything to me," Plaza recently told ET about joining the series, which is set to return in October. "I know it’s a lot to live up to, but Mike is so good about making the second season different."

She added, "It’s still The White Lotus. But now it’s in Italy, so it has a totally different vibe and so, I think people are going to be surprised."