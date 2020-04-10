'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Shows Off New Boyfriend Bradley Collins: 'I Love You'

Chrissy Metz is in love! The This Is Us star showed off her new boyfriend, Bradley T. Collins, on her Instagram on Saturday. Metz, 40, made her and Collins' relationship Instagram official in honor of National Boyfriend Day, sharing photos of them together and sending her beau a sweet note.

"Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you," the actress wrote. "Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.♡."

It appears as if the two have been dating since May. To celebrate Metz's 40th birthday on Tuesday, Collins posted a selfie of the two and revealed they had their first date in May.

"Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy. From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness," he captioned the birthday post. "You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me.

I love you. You the Best! ♡"

Metz had previously dated Hal Rosenfeld. In August, after rumors swirled that the two had split, Metz took to her Instagram Story to share that they had broken up "almost two years ago."

ET first learned that Metz and the music composer were dating back in November 2018. They were last photographed together at the premiere of Mulan in March 2020. Prior to her relationship with Rosenfeld, Metz was linked to cameraman Josh Stancil. The actress and Stancil called it quits in March 2018. Metz was previously married to copywriter Martyn Eaden from 2008 to 2015.

ET spoke with Metz just last month, where she gave an update on the new season of This Is Us.The show, which returns on Nov. 10,picks up more than a half a year after the events of the finale. In the season 4 closer, Metz's Kate and Toby made the decision to adopt a baby while raising their son. (A future flash-forward revealed their adopted daughter, Hailey, as an adult.)

"Kate is one of those women where she might be emotional and she might not have it all figured out but in the time of a crisis, I feel she might have a handle on some things," Metz said of how Kate would handle quarantine. "If anything, I think she is going to go on the other side of it and be a hypochondriac and might go be a recluse and don't let anybody touch her child. We will see."

