Thomas Rhett on His 'Emotional' Song for His Daughters and Most Personal Album Yet (Exclusive)

Thomas Rhett is gearing up to hit the road for a brand new tour! With a new album on the way, the country crooner is opening up about how his latest music is some of his most personal to date, and why he's looking forward to touring again.

"When we get back on the road in a big way, like, I can't really imagine what that's going to be like," Thomas Rhett shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura. The singer, who recently announced that he'll be hitting the road with live performances in August, explained, "I do know that I’ve missed that feeling worse than most things I’ve missed."

Thomas Rhett explained that having to stop performing during touring was painful for him -- as it was for most artists -- and said that not getting to do shows in front of fans "feels like a part of your heart kind of goes away for a minute."

"I think when it comes back, it's just going to be just so awesome," he added with a smile.

Thomas Rhett's new album, Country Again: Side A, is dropping this month and the singer opened up about how he feels this album is deeply personal for him.

"There's always bits of personality in all my records, but this one for sure has quite a few tracks that were pretty dang, you know, solidified just kind of in the moment of living," Thomas Rhett shared.

One track in particular that hits close to home is, "To The Guys That Date My Girls," which Thomas Rhett explained was something of an ode to his daughters -- Willa, 5, Ada, 3, and Lennon, 1 -- who he shares with wife Lauren Akins.

"I was riding around with a buddy of mine from Charleston in Nashville about a one year and a half ago and we were just talking... about that whole perspective from the dad, being like what would you say to that person? What would you say to guy who came up to your door, 'Hey, I'm here to take your daughter on a date.' Like, are you gonna be the real tough dad? Are you gonna be the dad who invites him in for coffee? Like which kind of version are you going to be?" Thomas Rhett reflected. "This [song] is kind of like a rough draft of a letter that I kind of felt like things a guy would need to know when you come over to my house to pick up one of my daughters for the first time."

"So, it was a pretty emotional song just because you never want that day to come but it's kinda inevitable," he added.

That being said, Thomas Rhett explained that his daughters don't "really get" the song yet, and that they "kind of skirt away from my more ballady type songs" anyway.

"They wanna hear only songs that are up tempo, that make them wanna dance," Thomas Rhett said. "So we had to throw a few of those on there too."

Thomas Rhett's new album, Country Again: Side A, comes out April 30.