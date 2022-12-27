Tia Mowry and Ex Cory Hardrict Reunite for Christmas With Their Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are putting their family above all. Two months after the actress shared news of the couple's divorce, the pair reunited for a family Christmas celebration.

Mowry and Hardrict -- who share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, -- posted several photos to Instagram during the holiday weekend. The photo carousel features the family of four posing together in front of a fireplace; Mowry and Hardrict shower Cairo with kisses as Cree smiles serenely in one slide, and in another, Mowry smooches the 11-year-old's face as Hardrict cuddles Cairo close.

"Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours," Mowry captioned the slideshow.

The couple announced their divorce after 14 years of marriage on Oct. 4. Despite ending their union, the couple has made it clear that their children's happiness is the highest priority.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, the 44-year-old actress noted that her kids are a large reason why she doesn't see her marriage as a failure. Quite the opposite, actually. In fact, she called the divorce a celebration and likened it to a college or high school curriculum where "you're learning, you're evolving and you're creating."

"I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children," she added. "And, at the end of that curriculum, there's a graduation. There's a celebration. So that's basically how I'm looking at it now. And I feel like people, when they look at marriage, that success equals longevity, but no. At the end of the day are they happy? Are they thriving? Are they growing? I feel like that is what is most important."

Mowry also shared when exactly she knew that something had to change in her life in order to remain true to herself. The Family Reunion star said a number of things culminated in the realization that separation from Hardrict was the answer.

"There was this sadness, and I knew life is short," Mowry revealed. "I had actually lost my grandmother. We had lost [her niece] Elena Horsely [in a 2018 mass shooting] and both of them, at the same time, there was just an 'aha' moment in me where I said, 'You know what? You need to tap in, see what's going on with your happiness. Life is short, let's go, let's start working on you, and really focusing on what really, really matters here, which is, at the end of the day, your peace, your joy and your happiness.'"

She added, "It's not easy. It's a hard journey. But at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it."