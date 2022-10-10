Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”

Mowry’s message came next to a series of pictures of her posing by a vintage car on top of California hills.

The Family Reunion actress' note comes almost a week after she announced that her and her husband, Cory Hardrict are ending their marriage after 14 years. In a note on her Instagram, Mowry shared the news with her fans.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote next to a picture of her and Hardrict. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry’s comments were met with support from her famous friends and followers including Halle Berry, Niecy Nash and Taraji. P. Henson.

The Game star also had the support of her twin sister, Tamera, who shared that their family has been surrounding Tia with love and support. “I support her. So, whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back,” the You Should Sit Down for This author said during an appearance on the Today Show.

Tamera added that she knows that her sister is strong and deserves privacy during this time.

“I love her dearly. She is strong but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that,” she said. “As a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that.”