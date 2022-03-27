Tiffany Haddish On Her 2022 Oscars Glam Look (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish brought the glamour to a new level at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards!

The Afterparty actress, who is a presenter at this year's Oscars, wore a custom, green Dolce and Gabbana gown, which she paired with a coordinating necklace and sparkling earrings.

"I am in Italian from head to toe," Haddish told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, before quipping, "Hopefully later on I will get some Italian in me -- and I mean spaghetti."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Haddish is set to present the award for Best Foreign Film, and the multi-lingual actress told ET that she's "excited to use some of my language skills" during the gig.

Although she isn't up for any awards this year, the comedian did put her name in the ring to serve as a host back in January. After the Academy announced that, unlike the previous three years, this year's ceremony will have a host, Haddish told ET that she's game when it comes to taking on the big gig.

"You know, I wouldn't turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it's the Oscars," she said at the time.



"Oh, I'm available in April," she added.

While the gig eventually went to hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, there is some good news for Haddish. Her Apple TV+ series was officially renewed for season 2 earlier this month.

Created and directed by Chris Miller, the murder-mystery comedy takes place at a high school reunion afterparty with each episode focusing on a different character's perspective of what happened that night. Haddish will reprise her role as Detective Danner and will be joined by a new cast of suspects in the next installment.

When chatting with ET about the series, the comedian revealed who the biggest partier in the cast is.

"Ike [Barinholtz] can go way longer than me," she shared. "I thought I was a partier until I partied with Ike and I fell asleep at the party and when I woke up, he was still partying."

As for who made her laugh the most, she said it was British comedian Jamie Demetriou.

"First, I didn't even know who he was because I had never really seen him before," she admitted. "I know he's big time in Europe, but I had never really seen him before and then, like, having a conversation with him I was like, 'He's a little awkward, or am I being awkward?' And then when he played his character, I would bust up laughing and I could not ... my character has to eat in one of the scenes and I'm eating or whatever and he said something so funny one time. When I tell you, it was against our COVID regulations because that food flew out of my mouth 'cause he's just, he's just very ... that man is awesome, really amazing."

For complete coverage of the 2022 Oscars keeping checking back with ETonline.