Tiffany Haddish Talks Her DUI Arrest: 'We're Going to Work It Out'

The Peachtree City Police Department previously confirmed to ET that Haddish was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a 911 call reported a "driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy 74." Haddish was later released on bond.

On Monday night, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and didn't shy away from the topic.

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform," Haddish quipped. "I wasn't expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I've got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better."

The Afterparty actress went on to explain that she's been working through a lot of grief recently. She spoke about the sudden loss of fellow comedian Bob Saget, as well as her grandmother, both who died this month.

"He was the first white man to ever tell me, 'Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don't worry about nothing, just be you,'" she shared of Saget. "And that was huge for me. And then my grandma passed away and she saved my life, that's my heart, she was like my soulmate. So that's been really hard to process, all this grief."

Host Fallon thanked Haddish for coming on the show despite all that's going on in her personal life, and urged her to "take this and make something out of it."

"Oh, I'm definitely making something out of it. My next special is gonna be about grief," she said. "It's gonna be hilarious. Figuring out how to process it."

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Haddish days before her DUI arrest, and the comedian was candid about her grief journey, tearing up over her recent losses.

"I’m going through some things over here," she told ET. "My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like 'Happy New Year!' I'm like, no, neutral New Year. I'm gonna be neutral in the year."