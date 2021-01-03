Tiger Woods Breaks Silence From His Hospital Bed Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods is speaking out following his serious car accident last week, which left him hospitalized with damage to his leg and ankle. On Sunday night, the 45-year-old golfer took to Twitter to express his thanks after his peers wore red shirts, a look Woods often sports while on the green, at a golf tournament.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Woods wrote on his official account. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Champ, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and several other golfers at The Concession, the first WGC event of 2021, in Tucson, Arizona, wore red tops and black pants as a tribute to Woods, who often sports the same outfit.

As for Woods' recovery, the father of two was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday to receive "follow-up procedures on his injuries," his team shared in a previous statement.

"The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits," the statement read.

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle crash last Tuesday on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California, and had to be pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for his injuries.

Following the accident, the golfer underwent surgery on his leg for "significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity," Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that the incident was "purely an accident," and that they "do not contemplate any charges whatsoever" in regards to the crash.