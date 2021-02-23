Tiger Woods' Car Crash: Lindsey Vonn, LeBron James, Alex Rodriguez and More Celebs Send Well-Wishes

Celebrities are wishing Tiger Woods well following his serious car accident on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old pro golfer had to be pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital for injuries, the LASD noted. According to the LASD, the athlete was the sole driver and occupant in the crash and his vehicle sustained major damage.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said that the golfer has suffered multiple leg injuries and is in surgery, in a statement obtained by Golf Digest writer Daniel Rapaport.

Tiger Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg said that Woods "suffered multiple leg injuries" in the crash. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," he said.https://t.co/ds6yRTT9KO pic.twitter.com/tiqtHodpZk — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2021

Jay Monahan, the commissioner of the PGA Tour, said in a statement, "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Woods was in Los Angeles for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, which his foundation runs, per GolfChannel.com. While he did not play in the tournament, he was on hand over the weekend to take part in the trophy presentation.

The athlete was staying at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, to do a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/Golf TV at Rolling Hills Country Club, about two miles from the crash site," the site adds.

GolfTV also tells ET that Woods was filming his latest series with the channel on Monday, giving on course instruction to a number of celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith, Dwyane Wade and David Spade. He was due to continue filming on Tuesday.

"Everyone at Discovery and GolfTV wishes Tiger a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and his team at this time," the network said in a statement.

A source also tells ET that Woods was expected to do a shoot with Chargers football player Justin Herbert on Tuesday. Herbert is not doing any interviews with regard to Woods' accident.

Lindsay Vonn, Woods' ex, tweeted, "Praying for TW right now."

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

"Damn bro prayers for Tiger Woods," LeBron James tweeted, while country star Jake Owen wrote that his heart "goes out to" the golfer, adding that he's "praying for ya man."

"Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news," Alex Rodriguez tweeted. "Thinking of him and his entire family."

Damn bro prayers for Tiger Woods 🤦‍♂️🙏 pic.twitter.com/vxXcAw8YdD — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 23, 2021

My ❤️ goes out to @TigerWoods ... praying for ya man. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Julian Edelman, Isaiah Thomas, and Aaron Tveit also expressed their well-wishes on Twitter.

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

One day before the crash, Woods golfed with David Spade and Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Golf lesson with this guy today," Spade wrote on Monday. "And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly."

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

"Guess who I had the most awesome golf day with yesterdayyyyyy??? Yes! The magnificent @tigerwoods!!!!" Pinkett Smith wrote. "Yes... dreams come true✨I can’t wait for you to see my golf journey with Tiger."

After news of Woods' accident broke, Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to send "prayers up for the GOAT."

"Was just with him yesterday," she wrote. "Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast."

See more messages of support below:

Sending a special prayer out to @TigerWoods & his family. Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 23, 2021

We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ! 🙏🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 23, 2021

Saying prayers For

Tiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼 — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Praying for #TigerWoods I am praying that he is okay. The photos on the news of crash are so scary. Really hope he is good. — Karamo (@Karamo) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

“Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.” – Chairman Fred Ridley — The Masters (@TheMasters) February 23, 2021

Back in January, Woods underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve, his team shared on social media.

Woods' fifth back surgery came after he experienced discomfort following the PNC Championship he competed in with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, in December. Doctors believed the surgery was successful, and expected Woods to make a full recovery.

Following the surgery, Woods said, "I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour."

On Monday, Woods, who was hosting the Genesis Invitational, told CBS that he's currently "feeling fine" and "a little bit stiff."

"I have one more MRI scheduled... and then [hopefully] I can start doing more activities," he said. "Still in the gym. Still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things, before I can start gravitating toward something a little more."

As for if he'd participate in the Masters tournament, which is scheduled to take place in less than two months, Woods remained uncertain.

"God, I hope so," he said. "I gotta get there first. A lot of it's based on my surgeons, my doctors and my therapists. Making sure that I do it correctly. This is the only back I got, so I don't have much more wiggle room left there. I don't know what the plan is. The plan right now is just to go ahead and get the MRI... and then we start progressing."

Tiger Woods update from CBS. pic.twitter.com/NEUtCPKrpV — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) February 21, 2021

In 2009, Woods was involved in a car crash outside his Windermere, Florida, home when he hit a fire hydrant and then slammed into a tree at 2:25 a.m., according to police reports at the time.

In 2017, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida. According to the police report, his black Mercedes was stopped in the roadway in the right lane, and Woods was "asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up" while the car was still running with its break lights and right turn signal on.

In a statement at the time, Woods said he was under the influence of prescription drugs.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," his statement read. "I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved."

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans," he added. "I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."