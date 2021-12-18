Tiger Woods Returns to Competitive Golf With His Son By His Side Since Horrific Car Accident

Tiger Woods is back!

The 45-year-old star returned to competitive golf for the first time in nearly a year on Saturday at the PNC Championship in Orlando. Woods' 12-year-old son, Charlie, was there by his side wearing matching outfits, which included a peach-colored polo shirt.

In fact, it was at this father/son challenge last year where Woods last played competitive golf. He and Charlie finished seventh. More importantly, it's Woods' first golf competition following his devastating car accident in February.

Tiger got a roaring ovation after teeing off -- finding the fairway, no less -- in the first round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. A fan was heard in the background shouting, "Welcome back, big cat!" Tiger and Charlie enjoyed the same grounds Friday during a practice round, which produced endearing moments and intense ones too, given their level of concentration. Again, they wore matching outfits with an all-black ensemble. The father/son challenge continues Sunday.

Charlie smokes a drive

Charlie nails the approach

Tiger sinks the putt



Team Woods with a birdie to start @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/P9bTHKwsPX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2021

Ahead of the tournament and first since his car wreck, Woods released a statement saying, "Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It's a triumphant return to golf for the living legend who earlier this year had to be pulled out of his SUV by firefighters and paramedics following a horrific car crash in Los Angeles. He suffered devastating injuries that led Woods to not only say he was "lucky to be alive" and still have his right leg attached, but that he'll never be able to play golf full-time again.

Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed before totaling his vehicle after hitting a tree and rolling over several times. He addressed the severity of his injuries at a news conference last month.

"I'm lucky to be alive, but also still have the limb. Those are two crucial things," he said. "I'm very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me, that I'm able to not only be here, but also walk without a prothesis. [Amputation] was on the table."