x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Entertainment Tonight

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here&#039;s What to Buy Instead

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

In addition to dance challenges and air fryer recipes, TikTok is the platform to scour through for the latest fashion trends. The latest wardrobe staple the app has us considering for an update is jeans, especially skinny jeans. 

Now, we'll never truly let go of our beloved skinny jeans. The fitted denim style is so versatile! But if you're looking to try something trendier than the classic, many TikTok users, including the app's biggest stars like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio, are opting for baggier silhouettes from the straight-leg to the wide-leg that are reminiscent of '90s fashion. 

And since TikTok is the source for all things affordable (like the $31 booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves), you know the recommended jeans won't break the bank -- featuring budget-friendly brands like Levi's, Gap, H&M and American Eagle. 

Shop TikTok-approved jeans below. 

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Amazon

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

The ultra-high rise Levi's Ribcage style is a fave among the app's biggest personalities like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio. 

$80 AT AMAZON

Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans

Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans

Gap

Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans

This classic, cheeky Gap jean has the right amount of stretch. 

$36 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70)

George Men's Regular Fit Jean

George Men's Regular Fit Jean

Walmart

George Men's Regular Fit Jean

This men's straight-leg jean from Walmart became a viral DIY item on TikTok. 

$10 AT WALMART

AE Stretch Curvy Mom Jean

AE Stretch Curvy Mom Jean

American Eagle

AE Stretch Curvy Mom Jean

Specifically designed for curves, the American Eagle Curvy Mom Jean is made from mid-weight denim that's shaped slim at the top and roomy through the hip and thigh. 

$50 AT AMERICAN EAGLE

H&M Wide High Jeans

H&M Wide High Jeans

H&M

H&M Wide High Jeans

We've been seeing a lot of H&M denim on TikTok, especially their wide-leg styles. 

$35 AT H&M

PacSun Medium Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans

PacSun Medium Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans

PacSun

PacSun Medium Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans

The '90s Boyfriend Jeans from PacSun is a popular choice. It's fitted on the hip and upper thigh and loose throughout the leg. The ripped detail adds to the effortlessly cool vibe. 

$60 AT PACSUN

Pull&Bear Dad Jeans in Light Blue with Rips

Pull&Bear Dad Jeans in Light Blue with Rips

ASOS

Pull&Bear Dad Jeans in Light Blue with Rips

The Pull&Bear Dad Jean is perfect if you're looking for a baggy silhouette. 

$53 AT ASOS

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $48 Gap Jeans

The Best Fashion Picks at Walmart -- Including TikTok Favorites

Check Out These Viral Kitchen Gadgets You Saw on TikTok

The Girls on Tiktok Are DIY-ing These $10 Walmart Jeans