TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler Arrested on Road Trip

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler were arrested in Lee County, Texas, on Monday.

Hall was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana, ET confirms. The 20-year-old was released on $5,000 cash bond.

Hossler, meanwhile, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and released on $11,500 cash bond — $6,500 for the possession of a controlled substance and $5,000 for the possession of marijuana.

The social media stars and members of Sway House were on a road trip, Hall shared in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

Hall announced the pair's road trip plans in a message to followers earlier this month. "The sway boyz might do a whole road trip all the way across country in the next few days… where should we stop," he wrote on May 20.

When a fan questioned Hall's travel plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, he replied, "Most states lifted quarantine, the boys are driving across country staying out of contact from everyone... it’s not that deep."

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.