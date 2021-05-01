Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Young Wonka in First Look at Upcoming Film

Timothee Chalamet is getting whimsical. The celebrated star gave fans a first look at his take on a young Willy Wonka.

Chalamet, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes look at himself in costume as the iconic and quasi-magical chocolatier.

Rocking a burgundy winter coat and chocolate brown top hat -- as well as a special cane with a topper that opens to reveal a small, wrapped present -- Chalamet certainly looked the part.

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ... 🏭WONKA🍫" Chalamet captioned the teasy pic, referring to a famous line delivered by Gene Wilder in his portrayal of Wonka in the 1971 adaptation of Roald Dahl's iconic novel.

It was first announced in May that Chalamet was set to play the iconic chocolate maker and candy inventor in a new origin film from Warner Bros. and The Roald Dahl Story Co. ET also confirmed that 25-year-old Chalamet will sing and dance in the film.

Deadline reports that Wonka will tell the story of a young Willy Wonka and will explore the upbringing of the beloved character in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel.

Paul King is set to direct, who previously directed 2014's Paddington and its sequel, Paddington 2. Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman co-star alongside Chalamet.

The film is currently slated to hit theaters March 17, 2023.