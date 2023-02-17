Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are Reuniting for the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, two of the original stars of Mean Girls, are reuniting for the upcoming movie musical adaptation. "Me and Tim Meadows are gonna be back," Fey said during a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers.

While she did not confirm what roles the two will be playing, they famously appeared as two of the high school's employees, math teacher Ms. Norbury and principal Mr. Duvall, in the 2004 film, which Fey also wrote before adapting it into a musical that opened on Broadway in 2018.

However, she did reference those roles by joking, "We couldn't age out, teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan's Island was at a trade show and you're like, 'Oh he looks so old in his little hat.'"

Fey also revealed that the movie musical will begin filming on March 6, before highlighting the "incredible cast." Among those featured in the ensemble are Angourie Rice as Cady, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian. Reneé Rapp is also returning as Regina after previously taking over the role on Broadway.

Additionally, it's been revealed that the roles of Aaron, Gretchen, and Karen will be played by Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood and Avantika Vandanapu, respectively.

"We have an amazing cast. I'm super excited about the cast," Fey continued.

In December, Rapp spoke to ET about joining the movie. "It's gonna be a very exciting, authentic take on what Mean Girls is and what Mean Girls means to us as kids," the Sex Lives of College Girls star said.

"That's what I think is so cool, because I feel like a lot of things get remade and... it feels like, 'OK, why are we doing this?' But for me, it's so sick because Mean Girls was such a big part of my childhood. So I'm like, 'Oh, so this is what this meant to me and my generation,'" she continued. "It's a huge impact. What Tina did is big."

While Fey and Meadows are returning for the musical adaptation, there's no word if Amy Poehler will join them. Although she famously played Regina's mother in the original, the role has not been cast yet.

In the meantime, Fey and Poehler are reuniting for a live comedy tour that will take them to select cities around the country this spring. Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour kicks off on April 28 in Washington, D.C. before wrapping up on June 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.