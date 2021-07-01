Tina Knowles-Lawson Recalls Redesigning Beyonce's Iconic Pregnancy Reveal Outfit Hours Before 2011 MTV VMAs

Beyonce blew fans' minds at the 2011 MTV VMAs when she performed on stage and concluded her song by revealing she was pregnant. The singer's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson recently revealed why that moment almost didn't happen.

Tina shared a video of the iconic moment, in which her daughter belted out a high-energy rendition of "Love on Top," that concluded with her unbuttoning her sparkling jacket and caressing her previously hidden baby bump -- thus confirming that she was indeed pregnant with her first child, Blue Ivy, with husband JAY-Z.

"Well this was a stressful night, at least it began that way!!!" Tina captioned the clip, adding that it "wound up turning into a beautiful night" but not without its challenges.

"Two hours before the performance we realized that the pants that I had gotten made were too tight and uncomfortable the panel that I had put in them was not stretchy enough," Tina wrote. "So Two hours before the performance I was at A Pea in the Pod Maternity shop."

"I bought two sizes in maternity pants but wound up taking the panel off of one of them and putting it in the ones that I had made! Because the shape of the store bought ones was not right!" she continued. "Thank God it worked."

Tina went on to say that, "When she opened that jacket and showed her stomach it was the biggest relief ever," because she no longer needed to keep the news a secret.

"I didn't have to design with the first priority being to camouflage the growing belly!" Tina said, recalling several live performances before the VMAs where her bump was almost revealed inadvertently. "It was the best feeling in the world to her show the whole world that tummy❤️❤️."

And the rest is pop culture history!

