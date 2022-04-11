Tish Cyrus Files For Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus After 28 Years of Marriage

After almost 30 years of marriage, Tish Cyrus has again filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billy Ray's longtime spouse filed in Tennessee last week, according to court documents obtained by ET. In the complaint for divorce, it is noted Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together since February 2020. Tish cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce and is asking that the court equitably divide and distribute their marital assets and award her separate property.

This is not the first time either star has filed for divorce from the other. In October 2010, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer filed before revealing the following year that he dropped the divorce. Then, in 2013, Tish filed. A rep for the couple told ET at the time, "This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

A month later, though, the two spoke out about working on their relationship.

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy, something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and its brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways," the couple told ET.

"We've had rough times," Tish noted, "but we both realized we didn't want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work."

Billy Ray has been notably absent from Tish's Instagram posts since 2019, including from their family photo for Christmas 2021.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 1993, share five kids: Miley Cyrus, 29, Noah Cyrus, 22, and Braison Cyrus, 27, as well as Brandi Cyrus, 34, and Trace Cyrus, 33, who Trish gave birth to prior to their relationship. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher, with his ex, Kristin Luckey.

ET has reached out to Trish and Billy Ray's reps for comment.

TMZ was first to report the divorce filing.