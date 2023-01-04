Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Following Ex Billy Ray Cyrus' Engagement

New Year, new love! Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life and decided to share him with her Instagram followers. Tish and her boyfriend, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, attended her daughter, Miley Cyrus', New Year's Eve party together.

The couple showed off some PDA on the red carpet at the event with 52-year-old Dominic giving 55-year-old Tish a kiss as she posed in a sparkly Alexandre Vauthier rust-colored gown.

"What an incredible start to the NewYear! Let’s go 2023 🔥 #mileysnewyearseveparty #grateful @alexandrevauthier @bradleykennethstyle @jameskaliardos @bobrecine @vijatm," Tish captioned photos from the event on her Instagram.

A couple days before that, Tish shared her first official grid photo with Dominic as the pair held each other tight and sported matching grins.

"Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell wishing everyone a safe and magical New Years Eve!" Tish wrote at the time.

Tish and Dominic first sparked romance rumors in November, when Tish shared a sweet pic of them with their arms around each other looking out at the ocean. At the time, she simply captioned the Instagram Story with a red heart emoji.

The post came just days after Tish's ex, Billy Ray Cyrus, confirmed his engagement to singer Firerose. The 61-year-old country crooner has known the 34-year-old Australian singer since they met on the set of the series Hannah Montana, which Billy Ray starred on with Miley.

Billy Ray and Firerose reconnected in 2021 when they released their duet, "New Day," while Billy Ray and Tish were going through a divorce.

"Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life," Firerose previously said of that time period. "I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him."

Tish filed for divorce in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage. In the filing, it was noted that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce. In addition to their 30-year-old daughter, Miley, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus are parents to Noah Cyrus, 22, Braison Cyrus, 28, Trace Cyrus, 33, and Brandi Cyrus, 35. Billy Ray also has a 30-year-old son, Christopher Cody, with Kristin Luckey.

As for Dominic, the actor was previously linked to 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord. The pair had an on-and-off relationship, which started in 2011. They called it quits in 2014, but reconciled a year later before going their separate ways in 2018.