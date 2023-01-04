T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence, Slams His 'Lack of Discretion' Amid Amy Robach Romance

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is speaking out amid her ex's romance with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach.

Fiebig's lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, released a statement to ET on behalf of the 45-year-old attorney, who married Holmes in 2010.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Lehman said in the statement. "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Holmes and Fiebig share 9-year-old daughter Sabine, who turns 10 next week. Fiebig's lawyer also called out Holmes for his behavior in recent months since the news of his romance with Robach went public.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," Lehman added. "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Daily Mail was first to report on this story.

In response to Fiebig’s statement, a source close to Holmes tells ET that Holmes and Fiebig have been separated for five months. The source also notes Holmes and Robach did not choose to reveal their relationship and were keeping their personal lives private.

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig late last month in New York City. The filing came after a source previously told ET that Holmes and Fiebig separated this summer.

Robach is also said to have separated from her husband, Andrew Shue, over the summer, not long before news of her and Holmes' clandestine relationship first broke.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Holmes married Fiebig in 2010, with the pair welcoming a daughter, Sabine, in January 2013. Two years ago, the TV personality marked his 10-year wedding anniversary with Fiebig, an attorney, in a social media post dedicated to her.

Commenting on her "built-in Black woman superpower" Holmes said Fiebig showed him nothing but grace and patience over the course of their marriage, despite him giving her "plenty of reasons" to walk out the door.

Back in 2012, Holmes, who was a correspondent for BET at the time, opened up about his successful marriage with Fiebig. Saying there are no secrets to a happy union, Holmes simply advised other married couples to "do the right thing, treat each other well and respect each other."

He was previously married to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden. The couple would go on to divorce in 2007.

Shortly after filing for divorce from Fiebig, Holmes was spotted locking lips with Robach on a getaway to Miami, Florida.

"Amy and T.J. are going strong and are committed to exploring their relationship and seeing where it takes them in the future," a source told ET this week. "They haven't been shy with their public affection in the past couple weeks, and seem unfazed by their relationship coming light."