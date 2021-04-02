'To All the Boys' and Sephora Release the Cutest Product Collabs

To All the Boys and Sephora have teamed up again on adorable beauty collaborations! The retailer is offering limited-edition, online-exclusive skincare and hair accessory sets to celebrate the third and final installment of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which is available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 12.

Hair accessory brand Kitsch and Korean skincare line Laneige have released products specially packaged in adorable To All the Boys-themed boxes, featuring scrunchies, a rhinestone clip, lip masks and hydrating skincare goodies. Just in time for Valentine's Day, these sets would make amazing gifts for fans of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky. Right now, Sephora is offering free shipping on all orders when you use the promo code FREESHIP at checkout.

Shop the To All the Boys beauty collaborations at Sephora.

Score Lara Jean's signature accessory in this adorable Kitsch box set that comes with five scrunchies and a rhinestone clip -- like the one she wears in the prom scene.

$25 AT SEPHORA

Korean beauty brand Laneige's popular Lip Sleeping Mask is packaged in a cute 'To All the Boys'-themed pink box, featuring the Berry and Sweet Candy scents.

$25 AT SEPHORA

A Laneige skincare set for radiant, hydrated skin. It includes a special 'To All The Boys' Water Pocket Sheet Mask, Water Bank Moisture Cream, Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer and Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry.

$29 AT SEPHORA