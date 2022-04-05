'To All the Boys' Spinoff 'XO, Kitty' Sets Its Cast

The series shifts the focus to Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), who believes she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Joining Cathcart in the upcoming spinoff is Choi Min-yeong, who plays Dae (Kitty's love interest introduced in 2021's To All the Boys: Always and Forever); Anthony Keyvan as Q; Gia Kim as Yuri; Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho; Peter Turnwald as Alex; and Regan Aliyah, who will portray Juliana. Additionally, they will be joined by recurring stars Yunjin Kim, who plays Jina; Michael K Lee as Professor Lee; and Jocelyn Selfo, who will step into the part of Madison.

Filming has begun in Seoul, South Korea on the 10-episode, half-hour series, which will be overseen by To All the Boys author and series creator Jenny Han, as well as Sascha Rothchild.

In the third and final movie in the Netflix trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Kitty has a sweet meet-cute with Dae (played in the film by Ho-Young Jeon), a Korean boy, during a family trip overseas. In their brief moment, she asks him to take a photo of her with her sisters and father.

To All the Boys star Lana Condor expressed her excitement last May in response to the news of the franchise continuing on.

"I would absolutely support anything that Anna Cathcart does because I think she's amazing and I think she did such a great job with Kitty," Condor told ET at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. "I love the To All the Boys world more than I think people understand. Like I, myself am a huge fan, so I'm always open to visiting that universe again because it was one that was really kind and beautiful."