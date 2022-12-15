Todd and Julie Chrisley Address Appeal, Sentencing and Tease New Docuseries

Todd and Julie Chrisley returned to their Chrisley Confessions podcast to give another update following their sentencing for tax fraud crimes.

Julie began this week’s episode by telling her husband that she’s not feeling too well and mentioned that she would be going to the doctor's office to get some tests done. Todd went on the share a general update, telling listeners that they are continuing to rely on their faith amid their legal woes.

"We're doing as well as we can do right now," he said. "We have placed our faith in God. We trust that, at some point, God is going to shed light where there's darkness. God is going to walk us through the valley. We try not to get weighed down in the baggage of the gossip."

When it comes to discussing their appeal, Todd shared that it's best that they do not respond to some things that may be out in the media.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been [filed]... ," he said. "Don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something, because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot. Continue to pray for us if it's in your heart and your will to do so."

After being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, 53-year-old Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16-months probation, while 49-year-old Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months' probation.

In addition to addressing their legal matters, the couple explain how they have always had to be a light to people while appearing on Chrisley Knows Best, even in their darkest times. Todd and Julie, along with their family, have appeared on the series since 2014.

"I’m glad that our shows have brought you that happiness, because that's what we get up to do every day, is to make someone else's life better. And I've wanted to say this for a long time, but I don't think the fans truly know that sometimes the happiness that we're bringing you is at some of our saddest times,” Todd said. "Because we don't feel like, in that 22 minutes, that you want to hear about all the bad things happening in our lives. When our show started, it was supposed to be a docuseries, full reality, and the world took our show and turned it into a comedy. It's been a heavy burden to carry for 10 years."

Todd added that the family had to show up and film with smiles on when their children were dealing with failed relationships, Julie was dealing with a health crisis and while they were sorting through legal issues.

"We're dying on the inside, but we still have to put a smile on your face. So, we're not asking for sympathy, but just understand that the work that we have done has at times been to our own detriment and has been a detriment to our own mental health, at times. And certainly with the kids."

Todd teased that they are working on a docuseries that will show the entire truth and give more insight to the real parts of their lives.

"New show content is going to give you a whole new perspective of the Chrisley family," he said. "And you are going to get to go through the ups and the downs and everything that we're going through, the little bit that you've heard in the tabloids, you'll get to hear the whole story.”