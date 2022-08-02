Todd and Julie Chrisley Say Their Marriage 'Is The Strongest That It's Ever Been' Amid Legal Drama

Todd and Julie Chrisley are getting candid about the fallout from their legal troubles.

Last month, the couple was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In addition, Julie was convicted of wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars will be sentenced on Oct. 6 and could face up to 30 years in jail.

In a new episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Podcast One, Todd spoke about how the situation has strengthened their marriage.

"In my perspective, it has drawn me closer to my wife," he noted. "I feel like that my marriage, for me personally, internally, is the strongest that it's ever been. I feel like for the first time in my life and my marriage, I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn't even know was starving. I feel like I understand Julie from a different level than I ever have before. I feel like you have opened up more since all of this."

"I feel like for so long, you and I have been a team since day one," Julie replied. "It's been you and I against the world ... I think for both of us, this situation, our season of life right now has shown us it's not about what our plan is, it's about what God's plan is. For a long time, it was always our plan, not God's plan."

The trial and subsequent conviction came after Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use. Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty.

In Friday's podcast episode, Julie said that she has restoration on the brain after reading a new book about comebacks.

"It doesn't matter how messy life has become. It's never too late for God to restore your family, your health, your mind. Never too late for him to put your life back together," she said. "Never too late to heal the wounds inflicted on you over the years. Never too late for Jesus to speak to you when you're hanging on a cross in the middle of a punishment you deserve. ... It also said that a lot of us need a shakedown so that we can rise up."

"I thought that was a really powerful statement," she continued. "Sometimes we need a shakedown so that we can rise up. And that the lesson for us has to be that it's never too late. We're never too far gone. God is always good and he always remembers us. Our prayer isn't to get revenge on a group of people, but to be strengthened once more so that we may live in God's glory."

Their conversation comes amid a time of healing for the family, at least in their personal lives.

Lindsie spoke about the reaction to her reconnection with her father in a new episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, and explained her decision to rebuild their relationship.

While Lindsie was publicly and vehemently estranged from Todd as recently as 2021, the pair seemingly mended fences earlier this year. Lindsie then testified in defense of Todd and Julie during their trial. Lindsie said the trial was not the motivating factor in their reconciliation, but rather her own marital troubles and eventual divorce from Will Campbell -- with whom she split from in July 2021 after nine years of marriage -- was the inciting incident.

"After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, ‘I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now I see it.' [And] that’s really more so how we were able to reconnect," she shared.

For more on the Chrisley family's ongoing legal drama, see the video below.