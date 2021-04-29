Tom Brady Celebrates Ex Bridget Moynahan's 50th Birthday With a Sweet Throwback Photo

Tom Brady took time out to wish his ex, Bridget Moynahan, a happy 50th birthday.

The 43-year-old NFL quarterback posted a throwback photo of her with their 13-year-old son, Jack, on his Instagram Story on Wednesday to mark the special occasion. "Happy Birthday @bridgetmoynahan we hope you have a GREAT day," he wrote.

Brady and Moynahan are on good terms after their split in 2006 when the actress was pregnant with their son. Brady moved on with supermodel Gisele Bundchen that same year. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009 and share two kids -- Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. Meanwhile, Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

Moynahan opened up about co-parenting with Brady more than a decade after their split in her 2019 book, Our Shoes, Our Selves.

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan said at the time. "I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Last April, Brady also talked about finding out Moynahan was pregnant after he just started dating Bundchen during his appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

"We all made the best of the situation and fortunately, he's the most amazing son," he said about his and Moynahan's child together. "My son, Jack, is like, my heart explodes when I think of him. He's the greatest kid I could ever ask for."