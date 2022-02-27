Tom Brady Celebrates His 13th Wedding Anniversary With Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen marked a romantic occasion!

On Saturday, the former NFL star and the model celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. Brady marked their special day with a black and white photo from their wedding.

“13 years ago, we both said “I do”….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life,” the 44-year-old wrote next to the picture of him kissing his wife while they dance.

“I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary @gisele.”

Bündchen, 41, shared the same image on her respective Instagram page with her own sweet note. “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo! ❤️ @tombrady,” she wrote.

Brady, and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009. The pair are parents to Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old, Vivian. Brady is also the father to John,14, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this month, Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL, after a 22-year career. Bündchen celebrated her man’s success with a sweet tribute. "What a ride @tombrady! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football," the model wrote.

"But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!" The model shared a series of photos of her family cheering Brady on over the years.

She added, “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

“You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates,” she added.



The model ended the note, “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

In his statement, Tom thanked his family, including his wife, for all of their love and support. "To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi," he wrote. "You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida."