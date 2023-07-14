Tom Cruise Puts His Action Star Skills on Display While Paragliding

Tom Cruise is living up to his action star reputation! In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, the 60-year-old actor is seen paragliding while apparently filming an upcoming installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

In the video, which was posted by Christian Bamber of The Opinion Matters YouTube Channel, Cruise is seen filming the flick in the Lake District of the U.K.

The clip starts by explaining how passersby noticed helicopters overheard before hearing through the grapevine that Cruise was in the area filming the movie. While initially unconfirmed, the man in the video believed the rumors to be true when he saw Cruise himself, and the actor happily waved at gathered fans.

The video shows Cruise getting into a helicopter and heading up toward the mountains. Cruise makes his way down not in the helicopter, but instead by paragliding. Cruise's landing was as smooth as can be, with the actor calmly gathering his parachute before getting in a waiting vehicle.

The video comes months after Paramount Pictures debuted the first teaser for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. In the clip, Cruise's Ethan Hunt is seen riding a horse in the desert, fighting in clubs, getting into (multiple) car chases, running along the top of a moving train, running through alleyways, running through a candlelit pathway, and riding his motorcycle off a cliff.

In addition to Cruise, the seventh flick in the franchise stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 will hit theaters on July 14, 2023.